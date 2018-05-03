Pink Announces New North American Tour Dates

Pink today announced 37 new North American dates for her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour,” which will carry her into May of 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour is in support of her most recent studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” which was released in October.
Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.
Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time.
U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma”. All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.
P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, March 1, 2019
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Sunday, March 3, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Tuesday, March 5, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|Thursday, March 7, 2019
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Saturday, March 9, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Sunday, March 10, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Thursday, March 14, 2019
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at The BJCC
|Saturday, March 16, 2019
|Bossier City, LA
|CenturyLink Center
|Sunday, March 17, 2019
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Thursday, March 21, 2019
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Saturday, March 23, 2019
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Sunday, March 24, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, March 30, 2019
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Monday, April 1, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Wednesday, April 3, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Friday, April 5, 2019
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|Monday, April 8, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Friday, April 12, 2019
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Monday, April 15, 2019
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Friday, April 19, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Friday, April 26, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena*
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Thursday, May 2, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
|Saturday, May 4, 2019
|Fargo, ND
|FargoDome
|Sunday, May 5, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|Omaha, NE
|CenturyLink Center
|Thursday, May 9, 2019
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Saturday, May 11, 2019
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Monday, May 13, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Friday, May 17, 2019
|Montreal, BC
|Bell Centre**
|Saturday, May 18, 2019
|Montreal, BC
|Bell Centre
|Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.
**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.