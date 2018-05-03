You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pink Announces New North American Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

PinkMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Pink today announced 37 new North American dates for her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour,” which will carry her into May of 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour is in support of her most recent studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” which was released in October.

Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma”. All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.

P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE
Friday, March 1, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sunday, March 3, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, March 7, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, March 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sunday, March 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Thursday, March 14, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, March 16, 2019 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
Sunday, March 17, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thursday, March 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Saturday, March 23, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sunday, March 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 30, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Monday, April 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, April 5, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Monday, April 8, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Friday, April 12, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Monday, April 15, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Friday, April 19, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Friday, April 26, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena*
Saturday, April 27, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, May 2, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Fargo, ND FargoDome
Sunday, May 5, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Saturday, May 11, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Friday, May 17, 2019 Montreal, BC Bell Centre**
Saturday, May 18, 2019 Montreal, BC Bell Centre
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

 

*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.

**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.

 

