Phish Announce Curveball Festival, With ‘Unique Live Performances,’ for August

Variety Staff

Phish has followed the recent announcement of their upcoming summer tour by unveiling plans for their 11th festival, named Curveball and scheduled for August 17-19 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen in Western New York State. Tickets for Curveball go on sale this Friday, March 2 at 12 noon ET. For weekend passes, camping, on-site accommodations, and travel packages, please visit curveball.phish.com.

Curveball will see Phish offering a series of unique live performances, alongside an array of activities, attractions and art installations. It marks the latest epic gathering in a tradition first forged by Phish in August 1996 with the Clifford Ball. The 2018 event marks the third Phish festival to be held at the legendary Watkins Glen International, following 2015’s Magnaball and 2011’s Super Ball IX.

Not coincidentally, Watkins Glen was also the site of a 1973 one-day mini-festival featuring Phish forebears the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers and The Band, which at the time was the record-holder for largest audience at a pop festival.

PHISH

SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES

July 17: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 18: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 20: George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 21: George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 22: George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 24: San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 25: San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 27: Inglewood, CA – The Forum

July 28: Inglewood, CA – The Forum

July 31: Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

August 3: Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

August 4: Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

August 5: Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

August 7: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 8: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 10: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 11: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 12: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17: Watkins Glen, NY – CURVEBALL

August 18: Watkins Glen, NY – CURVEBALL

August 19: Watkins Glen, NY – CURVEBALL

August 31: Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

September 1: Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

September 2: Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

