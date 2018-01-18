Pharrell and N.E.R.D to Perform at NBA All-Star Game, Fergie to Sing National Anthem

The National Basketball Association announced today that Pharrell Williams and his band N.E.R.D will headline the 2018 NBA All-Star halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem prior to tip-off, and long-running Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem.

The game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Williams and N.E.R.D, who released their its fifth studio album, “No One Ever Really Dies,” last month, will perform a medley of their hits. Fergie released her second full-length solo album, “Double Dutchess: Seeing Double,” in September, and Barenaked Ladies released their 15th album “Fake Nudes” in the fall. The group will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.