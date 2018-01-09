PFA Publicity Firm Opens Nashville Office With Local Veteran Regina Stuve

For decades, most L.A. and New York indie music publicity firms have handled country clients without thinking they needed to have actual boots on the ground in Nashville. In another sign that that’s changing, PFA Entertainment Media and Marketing has announced the opening of a Nashville office, with the addition of veteran country publicist Regina Stuve as the division’s VP/general manager.

The move isn’t entirely a surprising one for PFA’s New York-based founder and president, Paul Freundlich, who has worked with a raft of big names in rock and pop but recently has been most visible as the publicist for country superstar Keith Urban, as well as adding Nashville clients like Clint Black and Natalie Stovall to the company’s roster.

Stuve comes to PFA after running her own firm, bringing primary recent client Jake Owen along with her. Stuve previously had stints on the publicity staffs of Universal, Sony, and Capitol Nashville, working to launch stars like Dierks Bentley, Sugarland, and Urban.

“I’ve been looking to establish a Nashville office, on and off, for some time,” Freundlich tells Variety. “In all honestly, it’s been years. When you consider Nashville’s sense of community and reverence for its music past, present and future, it shouldn’t be hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t feel the connection that we feel to it. But until now the right opportunity had never presented itself. I believe that Regina is that person” to lead the charge there, he adds. “She brings with her a passion for her clients and her craft, a strategic understanding of our business and its changing landscape, and an impeccable reputation and ability to lead.”

Related Album Review: Chris Stapleton's 'From A Room: Volume 2' Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban List Rural Tennessee Retreat (EXCLUSIVE)

Stuve expressed her eagerness to head up “what I believe is a long overdue Nashville division. PFA has not only worked in country music for more than a decade,” she said in a statement, “but has represented some of Nashville’s best-known artists and brands. We intend to build upon that reputation and tradition.”

Stuve will also bring author and spiritual/lifestyle blogger Farrell Mason with her in the transition. Other clients currently under the PFA banner include artists in the realms of metal (Sevendust) and CCM (for King & Country), as well as Opry City Stage, the Grand Ole Opry’s newly opened expansion into Times Square. Freundlich has also operated as the personal publicist for Tim McGraw and Paul McCartney in years past.