Perfect Pussy Singer Meredith Graves Named Kickstarter’s Director of Music

Meredith Graves, lead singer of Syracuse punk outfit Perfect Pussy, has been named director of music at Kickstarter. Graves, who runs the indie label Honor Press and has also worked as an anchor at MTV News, carries on in the fine tradition begun by the company’s first director of music, former Bratmobile drummer and A2IM vet Molly Neumann, who left to join Songtrust earlier this year.

In the announcement, Kickstarter noted that more music projects have been funded than any other category on Kickstarter — “27,488 albums, performances, independent venues, archival re-releases, and experimental events that span genres and geographies.”

Graves made her intentions clear in the announcement.

“Every day, all over the world, brilliant sh– isn’t getting made because nobody has the money,” she wrote in part. “We the artists have, for too long, been on the wrong side of that divide. A lack of resources, perceived or actual, is the first and largest stumbling block most people encounter on their journey to rock-and-roll enlightenment. We know deep down in our bones that we could open that all-ages show space or community studio, record that life-changing anthem, compile and exhibit the whole histories of regional scenes — if only we had the money, time, support, resources. We lose sleep over internal conflicts like this, sleep we need in between band practices and dishwashing shifts, tired already but unwilling to close our eyes against the possibility of someday — all because music matters…

“Directly funding art is a display of public conscience: putting a few bucks toward the transformation of a historic property into a public center for music and healing, the archiving of a marginal composer’s body of work that may otherwise be lost to time, or a high school hardcore band’s first tour is one way to vote for a sort of continued normalcy. It’s doing your part to ensure beyond a reasonable doubt that, come what may, the choirs will keep singing, the punks will keep photocopying, and we will continue to live in a world more beautiful because there is jazz in it…

“This is as much about helping new, unsigned artists develop a base network of care and support as it is about funding institutions and artists who have worked tirelessly for decades so they can continue to operate freely and without interference: a stable model that, if we start hashing it out now, will only benefit us when it turns out to be what we want in the future…

“We start with, and amongst, ourselves — we are figuring this out together. I’m so honored to be joining you here in this emergent world, bursting at the seams with song, with more than enough room left over to accommodate every single one of our dreams.”

Read her comments in full here.