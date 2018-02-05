You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Simon Explains His Retirement From Touring

Variety Staff

Paul Simon, whose farewell concert tour will launch on May 16 in Vancouver before heading across North America, the U.K. and Europe, issued a statement Monday explaining his reasons for leaving the road.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” the 76-year-old singer/songwriter said in a statement on his website. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. Sadly, we lost our lead guitarist and my friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini, who died last December. His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor. Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.

“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.

“Once again, I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon’s philanthropic work includes the co-founding of the Children’s Health Fund (CHF), which donates and staffs 53 mobile medical units that bring health care to low-income children and their families in urban and rural locations around the United States. Since its inception in 1987, CHF has provided more than 3 million doctor/patient visits.

Simon has released 13 solo albums and five as a member of Simon & Garfunkel; he is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and bandmember. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won 16 Grammy Awards.

 

The Itinerary for Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour”:

North America
DATE CITY VENUE ON SALE (All Times Local)
May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 18 Seattle, WA Key Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 19 Portland,  OR MODA Center Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
May 30 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 4 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 6 Chicago, IL United Center Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
June 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Center Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Fri, Feb. 9 @ 12pm
June 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Sat, Feb 10 @ 12pm
June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
June 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
June 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
June 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
UK & Europe
DATE CITY VENUE ON SALE (All Times Local)
June 30 Stockholm, SWEDEN Ericsson Globe Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
July 1 Oslo, NORWAY Spektrum Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
July 3 Copenhagen, DENMARK Royal Arena Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
July 5 Antwerp, BELGIUM Sportpaleis Thu, Feb 8 @ 10am
July 7 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome Fri, Feb 9 @ 11am
July 10 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Fri, Feb. 9 @ 9am
July 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Fri, Feb. 9 @ 9am
July 13 Dublin, IRELAND* RDS Arena Mon, Feb 12 @ 9am
July 15 London, UK* Hyde Park, BST Festival On Sale Now

* With Very Special Guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

 

