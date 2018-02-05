Paul Simon Explains His Retirement From Touring

Paul Simon, whose farewell concert tour will launch on May 16 in Vancouver before heading across North America, the U.K. and Europe, issued a statement Monday explaining his reasons for leaving the road.
“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” the 76-year-old singer/songwriter said in a statement on his website. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.
“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. Sadly, we lost our lead guitarist and my friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini, who died last December. His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor. Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.
“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.
“Once again, I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
Simon’s philanthropic work includes the co-founding of the Children’s Health Fund (CHF), which donates and staffs 53 mobile medical units that bring health care to low-income children and their families in urban and rural locations around the United States. Since its inception in 1987, CHF has provided more than 3 million doctor/patient visits.
Simon has released 13 solo albums and five as a member of Simon & Garfunkel; he is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and bandmember. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won 16 Grammy Awards.
The Itinerary for Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour”:
|North America
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|ON SALE (All Times Local)
|May 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 18
|Seattle, WA
|Key Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 19
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 25
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 27
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|May 30
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 1
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 2
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 4
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 6
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|June 8
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|June 10
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Center
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 12
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 12pm
|June 13
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 12pm
|June 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|June 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|June 19
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|June 20
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|UK & Europe
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|ON SALE (All Times Local)
|June 30
|Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Ericsson Globe
|Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|July 1
|Oslo, NORWAY
|Spektrum
|Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|July 3
|Copenhagen, DENMARK
|Royal Arena
|Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|July 5
|Antwerp, BELGIUM
|Sportpaleis
|Thu, Feb 8 @ 10am
|July 7
|Amsterdam, HOLLAND
|Ziggo Dome
|Fri, Feb 9 @ 11am
|July 10
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 9am
|July 11
|Glasgow, UK
|SSE Hydro
|Fri, Feb. 9 @ 9am
|July 13
|Dublin, IRELAND*
|RDS Arena
|Mon, Feb 12 @ 9am
|July 15
|London, UK*
|Hyde Park, BST Festival
|On Sale Now
* With Very Special Guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt