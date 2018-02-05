Paul Simon Explains His Retirement From Touring

Paul Simon, whose farewell concert tour will launch on May 16 in Vancouver before heading across North America, the U.K. and Europe, issued a statement Monday explaining his reasons for leaving the road.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” the 76-year-old singer/songwriter said in a statement on his website. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. Sadly, we lost our lead guitarist and my friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini, who died last December. His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor. Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.

“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.

“Once again, I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon’s philanthropic work includes the co-founding of the Children’s Health Fund (CHF), which donates and staffs 53 mobile medical units that bring health care to low-income children and their families in urban and rural locations around the United States. Since its inception in 1987, CHF has provided more than 3 million doctor/patient visits.

Simon has released 13 solo albums and five as a member of Simon & Garfunkel; he is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and bandmember. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won 16 Grammy Awards.

The Itinerary for Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour”:

* With Very Special Guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt