Paul Simon Announces ‘Final’ Dates of Farewell Tour 

Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The last date of the tour, Sept. 22, will be at a New York City-area venue to be announced. One possibility is Central Park, where Simon & Garfunkel performed a free concert before some 500,000 people in 1981.
As previously announced, Simon — who has won 15 Grammy Awards over a 50-plus-year career and is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame — and his band will embark on the artist’s final tour May 16 in Vancouver, performing a variety of songs from his entire career. Tickets for the tour’s third and final leg will go on public sale beginning March 16 at 9 a.m. ET. The full itinerary appears below.
In announcing the tour, Simons said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|May 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|May 18
|Seattle, WA
|Key Arena
|May 19
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|May 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 25
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|May 27
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|May 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 30
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green
|June 1
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Arena
|June 2
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|June 4
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|June 6
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|June 8
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|June 10
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Center
|June 12
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|June 13
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|June 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|June 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|June 19
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|June 20
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|June 30
|Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Ericsson Globe
|July 1
|Oslo, NORWAY
|Spektrum
|July 3
|Copenhagen, DENMARK
|Royal Arena
|July 5
|Antwerp, BELGIUM
|Sportpaleis
|July 7
|Amsterdam, HOLLAND
|Ziggo Dome
|July 8
|Amsterdam, HOLLAND
|Ziggo Dome
|July 10
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|July 11
|Glasgow, UK
|SSE Hydro
|July 13
|Dublin, IRELAND
|RDS Arena
|July 15
|London, UK
|Hyde Park, BST Festival
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|September 5
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|September 7
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|September 8
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|September 11
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|September 12
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre
|September 14
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|September 15
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|September 17
|Pittsburgh
|PPG Paints Arena
|September 20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|September 21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|September 22
|New York, NY
|TBA