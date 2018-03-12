You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Simon Announces ‘Final’ Dates of Farewell Tour 

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The last date of the tour, Sept. 22, will be at a New York City-area venue to be announced. One possibility is Central Park, where Simon & Garfunkel performed a free concert before some 500,000 people in 1981.

As previously announced, Simon — who has won 15 Grammy Awards over a 50-plus-year career and is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame — and his band will embark on the artist’s final tour May 16 in Vancouver, performing a variety of songs from his entire career. Tickets for the tour’s third and final leg will go on public sale beginning  March 16 at 9 a.m. ET. The full itinerary appears below.

In announcing the tour, Simons said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Related

DATE CITY VENUE
May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 18 Seattle, WA Key Arena
May 19 Portland,  OR MODA Center
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
May 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 30 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green
June 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
June 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
June 4 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
June 6 Chicago, IL United Center
June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Center
June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
June 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
June 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
June 30 Stockholm, SWEDEN Ericsson Globe
July 1 Oslo, NORWAY Spektrum
July 3 Copenhagen, DENMARK Royal Arena
July 5 Antwerp, BELGIUM Sportpaleis
July 7 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome
July 8 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome
July 10 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
July 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
July 13 Dublin, IRELAND RDS Arena
July 15 London, UK Hyde Park, BST Festival

 

DATE CITY VENUE
September 5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
September 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
September 8 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
September 11 Orlando, FL Amway Center
September 12 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre
September 14 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
September 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
September 17 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
September 20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 22 New York, NY TBA

 

 

More Music

  • Spotify IPO Making Waves

    Spotify Enlists Its Users to Add Music Metadata (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Paul Simon Announces ‘Final’ Dates of

    Paul Simon Announces ‘Final’ Dates of Farewell Tour 

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Camila Cabello iHeart Radio Music Awards

    iHeartRadio Music Awards: On the Scene With Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Shaun White

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange the Week of April 2

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Jay-Z Beyonce On the Run II

    Jay-Z and Beyonce Announce 'On the Run II' Stadium Tour Dates

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Rich The KidVariety's Power of Young

    Rich the Kid Signs With Maverick/Blueprint Group for Management (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

  • Katy Perry American Idol

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: Who Are We Kidding? It's All About Katy Perry

    Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad