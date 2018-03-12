Paul Simon Announces ‘Final’ Dates of Farewell Tour 

Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour,” which will live up to its title by culminating with shows in the New York City area where the singer/songwriter was born and raised: the Prudential Center on September 15 in Simon’s birthplace of Newark, NJ, and two nights at Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The last date of the tour, Sept. 22, will be at a New York City-area venue to be announced. One possibility is Central Park, where Simon & Garfunkel performed a free concert before some 500,000 people in 1981.

As previously announced, Simon — who has won 15 Grammy Awards over a 50-plus-year career and is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame — and his band will embark on the artist’s final tour May 16 in Vancouver, performing a variety of songs from his entire career. Tickets for the tour’s third and final leg will go on public sale beginning March 16 at 9 a.m. ET. The full itinerary appears below.

In announcing the tour, Simons said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

DATE CITY VENUE May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena May 18 Seattle, WA Key Arena May 19 Portland, OR MODA Center May 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl May 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl May 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena May 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena May 28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl May 30 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green June 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena June 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center June 4 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center June 6 Chicago, IL United Center June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center June 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Center June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre June 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden June 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center June 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum June 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena June 30 Stockholm, SWEDEN Ericsson Globe July 1 Oslo, NORWAY Spektrum July 3 Copenhagen, DENMARK Royal Arena July 5 Antwerp, BELGIUM Sportpaleis July 7 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome July 8 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome July 10 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena July 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro July 13 Dublin, IRELAND RDS Arena July 15 London, UK Hyde Park, BST Festival