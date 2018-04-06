You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Geary and Steve Wood Launch Global Artist Management

The firm's roster includes Godsmack, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Hoobastank, among other rock acts.

By
Variety Staff

Veteran music managers Paul Geary and Steve Wood have announced a new partnership: Global Artist Management. The Century City, Calif.-based firm’s initial client roster includes rock acts Godsmack, Hoobastank, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Like A Storm. The two also co-manage supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which features Perry, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, with Shep Gordon.

Geary and Wood were first introduced in the late 80’s when Geary was the drummer of Extreme (“More Than Words”), and Wood was tour managing Cinderella, and would later work together at the Azoff Music Management subsidiary AGP (Azoff, Geary, Paul Management) in 2005. Wood, who also worked as a tour manager for Megadeth, Nine Inch Nails, Scorpions, Soundgarden and Paul McCartney, among others, became director of touring for AGP two years later, representing Smashing Pumpkins, Creed, New Kids On The Block, Godsmack and the traveling production of “Glee.”

Geary left AGP in 2013 and Wood followed.

 

