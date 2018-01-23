Patricia Flores Joins Live Nation Latin as VP of Marketing

Patricia Flores will join Live Nation as VP of Marketing for its newly formed Latin group, the company announced today. Based in Los Angeles, Flores will report to Hans Schafer, SVP of Live Nation Latin. She joins Live Nation with 15 years of experience in Latin music, including several years on the live sector of the industry at Goldenvoice and AEG Concerts.

“Patty has a unique way of tapping into the hearts and minds of Latin music fans to help connect them with artists from across the globe,” said Schafer. “We’ve worked together in the past, and I’ve seen her creative marketing strategies elevate countless projects, so I’m very we excited to have her as a key member of the Live Nation Latin team.”

Live Nation officially formed its Latin department last year, with a focus on touring, festivals, and artist development. The company is already involved in 2018 projects like Shakira’s 33-city world tour, Juanes’ North American “Amarte Tour” and Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman “Versus the World” tour, which will wrap at the Hollywood Bowl.

Flores most recently served as head of Latin Marketing at AEG Concerts and Goldenvoice, overseeing all national marketing strategies and campaigns for acts such as Mana, Juanes, Romeo Santos, Wisin & Yandel, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Calle 13, and more. Prior to AEG, she spent nine years with Universal Music Latino in both Los Angeles and Miami, where she worked with Molotov, Control Machete, Inspector, and others, then became Label Manager for acts including Iglesias, Juanes, and Paulina Rubio.