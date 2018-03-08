Paramore Announce Summer Tour Dates

Paramore today announced dates for their North American “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5).” Foster the People will support on the summer amphitheater and arena tour, which covers 26 cities and launches June 12 in St. Augustine, FL. A special guest will also be added to the tour. The band has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan Platform in an effort to keep tickets from the secondary market.

The tour is in support of their fifth studio album, “After Laughter,” released last May.

Registration for Paramore’s fan presale began today at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9am local time through Thursday, March 15 at 10pm local time, while limited supplies last. Citi is the tour’s official presale credit card.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Paramore ‘After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)’ with Foster The People 2018 Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri Jun 08 Manchester, TN+ BONNAROO FESTIVAL+ Tue Jun 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu Jun 14 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheater Fri Jun 15 Raleigh, NC* Red Hat Amphitheater* Sun Jun 17 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater Mon Jun 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed Jun 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Thu Jun 21 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Sat Jun 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Sun Jun 24 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier Tue Jun 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Thu Jun 28 Columbus, OH Express Live! Fri Jun 29 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sun Jul 01 Indianapolis, IN* Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park* Mon Jul 02 Chicago, IL Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park Thu Jul 05 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Sat Jul 07 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre Sun Jul 08 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Tue Jul 10 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square Wed Jul 11 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater Fri Jul 13 Houston, TX Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion Sat Jul 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Wed Jul 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thu Jul 19 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Sat Jul 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Mon Jul 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tue Jul 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*Foster The People not performing

+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour