Paramore Announce Summer Tour Dates

Variety Staff

Hayley Williams of Paramore
CREDIT: Lindsey Byrnes

Paramore today announced dates for their North American “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5).”  Foster the People will support on the summer amphitheater and arena tour, which covers 26 cities and launches June 12 in St. Augustine, FL. A special guest will also be added to the tour. The band has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan Platform in an effort to keep tickets from the secondary market.

The tour is in support of their fifth studio album, “After Laughter,” released last May.

Registration for Paramore’s fan presale began today at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9am local time through Thursday, March 15 at 10pm local time, while limited supplies last. Citi is the tour’s official presale credit card.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Paramore ‘After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)’ with Foster The People 2018 Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE
Fri Jun 08 Manchester, TN+ BONNAROO FESTIVAL+
Tue Jun 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Jun 14 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheater
Fri Jun 15 Raleigh, NC* Red Hat Amphitheater*
Sun Jun 17 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
Mon Jun 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jun 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Thu Jun 21 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
Sat Jun 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun Jun 24 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier
Tue Jun 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu Jun 28 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Fri Jun 29 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sun Jul 01 Indianapolis, IN* Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*
Mon Jul 02 Chicago, IL Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park
Thu Jul 05 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sat Jul 07 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 08 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 10 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Wed Jul 11 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater
Fri Jul 13 Houston, TX Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion
Sat Jul 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed Jul 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Thu Jul 19 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*Foster The People not performing
+Festival date, not part of After Laughter Summer Tour

