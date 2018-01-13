You Can Listen to Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech on Spotify

Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards is available for streaming on Spotify.

Clocking in at over eight minutes long, the speech lands on the popular platform’s weekly New Music Friday playlist as the last track. Topping NMF is Camila Cabello’s latest single, “In the Dark.”

Winfrey was very much in the spotlight on Sunday, addressing the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements in her inspirational speech which was a trending topic on social media during and after the Golden Globes broadcast. “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” she said from the stage. “But their time is up… Their time is up.”

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again,” Winfrey said concluding her speech. Soon after, the topic of a possible run for office to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election lit up the internet.

Oprah has yet to officially comment on whether she’s consider entering the race.