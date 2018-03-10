Nun Involved in Kerry Perry Lawsuit Dies After Collapsing In Court

One of the nuns who was involved in a long-running dispute with pop star Katy Perry died on Friday after collapsing in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman was a member of the an elderly nuns who opposed the singer’s $14.5 million purchase of their 8-acre convent in Los Angeles.

The nuns had tried to thwart the “Teenage Dream” singer’s acquisition of the Roman-villa style property, which Perry plans on converting into a home for herself and her mother, by selling the convent to local businesswoman Dana Hollister, but a judge ruled in 2016 that the sale was invalid.

Local neighbors were also concerned that Hollister, who owns several restaurants in the area, would turn the convent into a boutique hotel.

Holzman poke to KTTV shortly before her court appearance.

“To Katy Perry, please stop,” the 89 year-old said. “It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.”

The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary owned the Los Feliz-based property for more than 40 years, though they haven’t lived on the grounds there for many years.