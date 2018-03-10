You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nun Involved in Kerry Perry Lawsuit Dies After Collapsing In Court

Variety Staff

Katy PerryStella McCartney presentation, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

One of the nuns who was involved in a long-running dispute with pop star Katy Perry  died on Friday after collapsing in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman was a member of the an elderly nuns who opposed the singer’s $14.5 million purchase of their 8-acre convent in Los Angeles.

The nuns had tried to thwart the “Teenage Dream” singer’s acquisition of the Roman-villa style property, which Perry plans on converting into a home for herself and her mother, by selling the convent to local businesswoman Dana Hollister, but a judge ruled in 2016 that the sale was invalid.

Local neighbors were also concerned that Hollister, who owns several restaurants in the area, would turn the convent into a boutique hotel.

Holzman poke to KTTV shortly before her court appearance.

“To Katy Perry, please stop,” the 89 year-old said. “It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.”

The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary owned the Los Feliz-based property for more than 40 years, though they haven’t lived on the grounds there for many years.

