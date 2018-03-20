NSYNC to Be Honored With Walk of Fame Star

*NSYNC was one of the most iconic groups of the early 2000s, and soon, their place will be permanently cemented in Hollywood history.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the band, made up of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. The star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard near the corner of La Brea, where they will join other boy bands who have already been honored, including Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block, and New Edition.

Guest speakers for the ceremony have not yet been announced. Fans not able to attend the event in person will be able to live-stream the reception, which starts at 11:30 a.m. PT, at walkoffame.com.

*NSYNC has sold over 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more worldwide, charting with a dozen singles and conquering Top 40, dance, Latin, country, and R&B charts. The group was nominated for eight Grammys, including record of the year for “Bye Bye Bye” and best pop album for “Celebrity” in 2001.

Bass has teased for months that the Walk of Fame ceremony would be a reunion of sorts for the five members, tweeting in February 2017 that “if people want to call the Walk of Fame star a ‘reunion’ then fine, but we have no plans on making any new music or tour.”

Just to clarify. If people want to call the Walk Of Fame Star a "reunion" then fine, but we have no plans on making any new music or tour. 😜 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 17, 2017

After the group split in 2002, Timberlake went on to have an impressive solo career, releasing five albums and winning 10 Grammys, most recently for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in 2016. Timberlake, who released new album “Man of the Woods” in February, is currently prepping for a worldwide tour. As this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, he repeatedly shot down rumors that *NSYNC would reunite during his show.