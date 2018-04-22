You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

*NSYNC Immersive Experience Headed to Hollywood Ahead of Walk of Fame Star Dedication

Variety Staff

*NSYNC30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF MICHAEL JACKSON'S 'THE SOLO YEARS', NEW YORK, AMERICA - 07 SEP 2001
CREDIT: ERIK C PENDZICH/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of *NSYNC’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication on April 30, the group is bringing an immersive experience called “Dirty Pop-Up” to Los Angeles which will feature new official merchandise.

Licensing partner Epic Rights, a leading music merchandising and concert artist services company, is presenting the pop-up, named after *NSYNC’s 2001 hit “Pop,” better known as “Dirty Pop.” The group, comprised of Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, this year celebrates two decades since it released its debut album.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in homages to the band’s short but impactful career. The “experience,” which runs April 28 through May 1, will also feature displays of original props, wardrobe, artwork and photography. Admission is free and open to the public.

The *NSYNC apparel line, which includes outerwear and accessories, will also be available online starting April 30th (see some of the items below).

*NSYNC merchandise
CREDIT: Epic Rights

*NSYNC’s star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard near the corner of La Brea.

Additional information and hours of operation can be found below:

Where: Cinematic Pictures ─6801 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 200A, Hollywood, CA 90028
When: Saturday, April 28 – Tuesday, May 1

Hours:
Saturday, April 28 – noon to 8pm
Sunday, April 29 – noon to 8pm
Monday, April 30 – 4pm to 9pm
Tuesday, May 1 – noon to 8pm

