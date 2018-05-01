NSYNC, BTS, U2’s Bono and The Edge Heading to ‘Ellen’

Kicking off May sweeps month, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” has announced a stacked lineup of musical performances.

To start, Justin Timberlake and *NSYNC will join Degeneres for a full hour on the May 1 show. Their appearance comes on the heels of *NSYNC’s April 30 star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Timberlake is also currently touring for his “Man of the Woods” album.

Leon Bridges, who was featured on the “Big Little Lies” soundtrack, will appear on May 3 and perform “Bad Bad News” from his upcoming album “Good Thing” (out this week), while Maroon 5 will perform their hit “Wait” on May 7.

Panic! At The Disco is also set to to take the stage for “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” on May 8 and the Foo Fighters will perform a song off their latest album, “Concrete and Gold,” on May 11.

In their first in-studio appearance after fifteen seasons of the show, U2’s Bono and The Edge will perform and sit down with Ellen to discuss their “U2 Experience + Innocence” tour. The exclusive interview is set to air on May 15.

Rounding out the month, James Bay will play “Pink Lemonade” on May 16, Shawn Mendes will appear with “In My Blood” on May 17, and Ellen will welcome Maren Morris & Zedd on May 22 with their hit “The Middle.”

K-pop boy band BTS is scheduled to wrap up the month on May 25 with a performance of “Fake Love” off their “Love Yourself: Tear” album.