Notting Hill Music Group Names Michael Garbutt Head of Media

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Garbutt
CREDIT: Djeneba Aduayom

Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London .

Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin (The Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, George Michael, Spice Girls ) and at the Outside Organisation. He also managed Robin Gibb from 2006 until the Bee Gees’ member’s death in 2012 .

NHMP counts some 120 writers on its publishing roster and the Notting Hill Music catalog includes more than 300 U.K. Top 40 hit singles. The 25-year-old company has credits in multiple genres including dance music (Hardwell’s “Creatures of the Night”), pop (Little Mix’s “Touch”) and country (Brett Eldridge). NHMM will represent songwriters, producers, and artists.

More Music

  • Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba

    Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba Named to Top Sony Music Post in Germany, Switzerland and Austria

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

  • Michael Garbutt

    Notting Hill Music Group Names Michael Garbutt Head of Media

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

  • Tiffany HaddishNew York Film Critics Circle

    Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba Win at NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Portion

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

  • Pat Dinizio tribute

    Steven Van Zandt, Kinks' Dave Davies Pay Tribute to Smithereens' Pat Dinizio

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

  • Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart,

    Merriweather Post Pavilion’s Roof Collapses

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

  • Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at

    Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Among Frontrunners at BRIT Awards

    Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London . Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad