Notting Hill Music Group Names Michael Garbutt Head of Media

Notting Hill Music Group, the indie publisher which holds more than 25,000 copyrights, has named PR veteran Michael Garbutt as head of Media. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office overseeing publicity efforts on the West Coast, Nashville and London .

Garbutt’s background includes stints at Polydor (Freddie Mercury, Paul Weller, Virgin (The Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, George Michael, Spice Girls ) and at the Outside Organisation. He also managed Robin Gibb from 2006 until the Bee Gees’ member’s death in 2012 .

NHMP counts some 120 writers on its publishing roster and the Notting Hill Music catalog includes more than 300 U.K. Top 40 hit singles. The 25-year-old company has credits in multiple genres including dance music (Hardwell’s “Creatures of the Night”), pop (Little Mix’s “Touch”) and country (Brett Eldridge). NHMM will represent songwriters, producers, and artists.