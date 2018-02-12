Nonesuch Records Names Dan Cohen VP of Marketing

Dan Cohen has joined Nonesuch Records as vice president of marketing, the company announced today. Cohen comes to the Warner Music Group label from Republic Records, where he was vice president of marketing for the past two years and worked on projects such as Lorde’s “Melodrama,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for the Grammy Album of the Year, as well as projects from John Mellencamp, Jack Johnson, Mondo Cozmo, Phantogram and Marian Hill. Cohen will be based at the label’s New York headquarters and will report to Nonesuch president David Bither.

“I am very happy to welcome Dan to Nonesuch,” said Bither. “One of the remarkable things about our label has been the stability of its core management team. The opportunity to introduce a new voice to that group — particularly someone with the reputation of Dan Cohen — was a special one and I look forward to Nonesuch benefiting from the rich experience he brings us.”

Cohen added, “It is truly an honor to join the Nonesuch family. Nonesuch is a label that has been so formative to my musical growth since I was in high school. I can recall countless moments in my life that various albums from the label have served as the soundtrack. I am thrilled to be working with David, Bob Hurwitz, Peter Clancy, Kris Chen, and the whole incredible Nonesuch team in helping to build on the legacy of this amazing label.”

Dan Cohen began his career in 1994 as a publicist for the Real World label (featuring Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sheila Chandra, and others) before transitioning over to Astralwerks Records, where he oversaw campaigns for Air, The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx and others. He moved on to senior positions at Caroline Distribution, V2 Records, Chris Blackwell’s Palm Pictures and Girlie Action (where he started the firm’s marketing division) and Capitol Records (where he worked with Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and the Decemberists) before moving to Republic in 2016.