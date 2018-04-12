Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Songs: ‘Chun Li’ and ‘Barbie Tingz’ (Listen)

Nick Minaj is back after a long layoff with two new, typically feisty songs that dropped today after an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. Among various comments about her career, she shared about her at-times combative relationship with Drake, who’s been a friend an mentor for much of her career. While the two apparently argue like “an old married couple,” she also said. “Drake has given me some of the best advice of my career. He’s very smart, you can’t take that away from him.”

She also spoke briefly about her relationship with Meek Mill, although when Lowe brought up his jail sentence she deferred to a forthcoming documentary that apparently talks more about the issue.

The songs are vintage Minaj, with elastic beats, combative words and the West Indian accent she slips into many of her songs. “Chun-Li” was produced by J. Reid for Chevy Musik and “Barbie Tingz” was produced by Chevy Musik, with both songs co-produced by Minaj. A brief press release mentions “Minaj’s highly anticipated fourth studio album” and then says “More Barbie Tingz to come…” without elaborating further.

Minaj has not released an album since 2014’s “The Pinkprint” but she’s been popping up on tracks with Lil Uzi Vert (“The Way Life Goes”), Travis Scott (“Krippy Kush (Remix)”), Yo Gotti (“Rake It Up”), and Migos with Cardi B (“Motorsport”). She also joined Migos’ Quavo on “She for Keeps” from Quality Control’s “Control the Streets Vol. 1” compilation.