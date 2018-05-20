Nicki Minaj Drops Fiery Verse in Awesome Unaired ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parody of Haim

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Musical guest Nicki Minaj broke out a guest rap in an unaired “Saturday Night Live” skit that starred Tina Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon as a parody of sister-group Haim. Set in a nightclub, the premise of “Friendship Song” was about supporting friends by cutting down other people — an ex-boyfriend, a co-worker — and like most “SNL” parodies, this one was musically on-point, from Tina-Fey-as-Danielle-Haim’s  trademark “Ha!”s to Aidy-Bryant-as-Este-Haim’s jerky bass moves.

At around the 2:30 mark, Nicki Minaj walks up and is brought in on the co-worker’s transgressions. “Oh girl, I don’t even need to know who it is,” Minaj says. “I’ll rip up her life, yo, kick the knife” and launches into a hilarious takedown.

Let’s punch her in the face and take her jewels/ It’s May, you know we don’t play with those April fools/ You shoulda seen her face, I was me, Ady, Katie and Tina Fey… Ooh, ooh-ooh ooh ooh/ Honey, we caught the shade that you threw.”

While the skit was musically specific in a way that might have gone over the heads of many viewers, it was funnier than several of the sketches that did air.

Elsewhere in the episode, Minaj performed “Chun-Li” and a duet with Playboi Carti’s “Poke It Out.” Check out all three below.



