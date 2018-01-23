Nick Jonas, John Varvatos Partner for Menswear Collection

Menswear designer John Varvatos announced a partnership with Nick Jonas for a spring/summer 2018 campaign. The pair designed a limited-edition capsule collection, and Jonas will also serve as the new face of the brand.

The collection includes pieces ranging from knitwear to leather jackets. The designs are also influenced by Detroit where Varvatos spent time early on in his life. The collaboration marks the first time in the brand’s history that its clothing will have a joint label: JV x NJ.

Jonas tweeted his enthusiasm for the new project. “#JVXNJ is here,” wrote the singer. “Couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the amazing @johnvarvatos who helped create a collection I’m incredibly proud to show you guys.”

Varvatos partnered with Republic Records, label home to Jonas and DNCE, the group fronted by Joe Jonas, to form John Varvatos Records in February 2014.

The JV X NJ campaign will be produced by YARD and photographed by Danny Clinch. The brand has previously collaborated with KISS, The Roots, Franz Ferdinand, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jonas is currently starring in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. He was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his original song “Home” in the movie “Ferdinand.”

  Nick Jonas Partners with Designer John

    Nick Jonas, John Varvatos Partner for Menswear Collection

  Neil Diamond

    Neil Diamond Announces Retirement From Touring After Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

  The Rose Bette Midler

    Bette Midler Film 'The Rose' to Be Adapted On Broadway

  Robert Lighthizer

    NAFTA Renegotiation Triggers New 'Safe Harbor' Copyright Battle

  Nigel Mack

    Republic Records Names Nigil Mack VP of Urban A&R

  Grammys Open New York Chapter Office

    Grammys Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New York Townhouse With Mayor de Blasio, Neil Portnow

  Def Leppard, Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Nicks

    Def Leppard, Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Nicks' Managers Form New Firm

