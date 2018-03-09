NF’s ‘Let You Down’ Hits No. 1 on Top 40 Radio

Rapper NF has a No. 1 radio hit. “Let You Down,” from the Christian hip-hop artist’s 2017 album “Perception,” tops the Mediabase Top 40 chart this week, on the heels of a sold-out show at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern.

The Caroline release has logged 1 million global adjusted album sales, which includes 125,000 albums sold, 750,000 track downloads and over 1 million combined streams. The Michigan-bred NF was presented with a platinum plaque by Capitol Music Group chairman & CEO Steve Barnett to commemorate the success of the platinum certified “Let You Down.”

The song has also charted internationally, finding success in the U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand and Ireland.

Pictured below, left to right: Peter York, President & CEO, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG); Marni Halpern, SVP Promotion, Caroline; Jacqueline Saturn, GM, Caroline; NF; Steve Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Capitol Music Group (CMG); Michelle Jubelirer, CMG COO; Robbie McIntosh, CMG’s EVP International Marketing; Chris Woltman, Element1 Music.