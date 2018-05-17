New York Music Month Returns in June

New York Music Month will return in June, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced today. Now in its second year, the official celebration of New York City’s diverse music sector features 30 days of events designed to showcase and support the people and venues behind the city’s music scene. More information can be found at NYMusicMonth.nyc.

According to the announcement, which was made by de Blasio, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin and NY is Music co-founder Justin Kalifowitz, highlights of New York Music Month include:

Over 2,000 hours of free rehearsal space for NYC-based musicians through community development organization Spaceworks,

Music and nightlife conference: Speed talks, interviews and panels exploring innovation at the intersection of the city’s music and nightlife industries,

Free concerts: The New York Music Month website features a comprehensive calendar listing free and ticketed music events across the five boroughs,

Free walking tours of iconic music sites: Our popular free tours are back for a second year, this time highlighting Morrisania, the South Bronx, and Greenwich Village,

KIDZ BOP partnership: The music brand is supporting New York Music Month with a Taxi TV spot promoting the month and a free performance for elementary school children in the Bronx. The country’s top music brand for kids, Kidz Bop features current hits “Sung by Kids for Kids.”

Divas Behind the Music: MOME and the VH1 Save the Music Foundation will invite 150 exceptional high school youth from underserved communities to engage directly with and be inspired by women leaders in the music industry. The event seeks to address the persistent information and opportunity gap faced by young people of diverse backgrounds with respect to careers in the music industry, and encourages young women to pursue technical and management careers in music.

“We are so pleased to present New York Music Month, back for a second year with even more programming for musicians and music lovers alike,” Menin said. “This initiative is a celebration of all that our city’s incomparable music industry has to offer, whether you’re an artist trying to make your mark, a sound engineer interested in honing your craft or simply a music fan looking for free concerts this summer.”

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Commissioner Julie Menin and her extraordinary team at the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in once again producing New York Music Month,” said Justin Kalifowitz, co-founder of NY is Music and CEO, Downtown Music Publishing. “With the global music industry continuing its resurgence, it’s an exceptional time to celebrate music’s broad impact on New York City’s culture, education, and the economy, while reflecting on the challenges and opportunities that sit before us.”

Organized to coincide with other major New York City music events in June, the month’s calendar boasts both public and industry-facing events, including the Governor’s Ball festival, the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the National Music Publishers Association annual meeting, A2IM Indie Week, the Northside Festival, SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival opening weekends.