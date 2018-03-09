New Smashing Pumpkins Music Due in May

With their fractious reunion tour due to start on July 12, the Smashing Pumpkins, featuring three of the four original members, will release two new Eps this year, according to an Instagram post from frontman Billy Corgan, with a first song dropping in May.

“So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang,” the post reads. “For those who missed it, the 8 songs are as titled: Solara, Marchin’ On, Travels, Seek and You Shall Destroy, With Sympathy, Knights of Malta, Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), and Alienation. The intended plan being to release the songs over two, four song E.P.’s, with a first song most likely due out in May. Also, we just did a long-ranging interview for the New York Times, which given the questions asked will address many of the things we get asked about here on IG. So look out for that soon..Tra la…. “

Notable by her absence from the reunion is founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who engaged in a public spat with Corgan over the reunion. She claims she was invited to take part in the tour and then essentially un-invited; the three bandmembers issued a statement saying she had “deferred” multiple invitations “to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face.” No bassist is named in the press release announcing the tour (that may be one of the answered questions Corgan refers to in his post), however Jeff Schroeder, who joined the band in 2007, will be on board as a third guitarist. Corgan traditionally has played most of the guitar and bass parts on the group’s recordings; the band has had a series of bassists since Wretzky’s 1999 departure.