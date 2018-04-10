Neko Case Drops New Song, ‘Bad Luck’ (Listen)

Alt-country-whatever songstress Neko Case has dropped the first single from her forthcoming album, “Hell-On,” and both the song and the album’s title are evocative: According to a press release announcing the song, Case was nearly finished recording the album when she received a 3 a.m. phone call telling her that her house was on fire and would likely be completely destroyed. A friend saved her dogs but the house was toast.

A few hours later, she went into a studio in Stockholm and laid down the vocals for “Bad Luck,” singing lyrics that she had written long before that were now sadly appropriate: “It’s not as bad as I thought it would be / But it’s still pretty bad luck.”

Still, she put her misfortune into perspective: Around the time of the fire, hurricanes had devastated Texas and Puerto Rico and wildfires scorched California. “In the big picture, my house burning was so unimportant,” she says. “So many people lost so much more: lives and lives and lives.”

The song also comes with a teaser video:

Case will hit the road this summer, including shows with Ray LaMontagne, at Sasquatch Festival, and newly announced European tour. Full dates below.

