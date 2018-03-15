How a Music Attorney’s Brush With Death Brought Renewed Purpose to Her Life

As a high-powered entertainment attorney representing superstar acts like Britney Spears, Steven Tyler and Fifth Harmony, and an outspoken advocate for equal pay for songwriters currently in the ring with the Department of Justice, Dina LaPolt seemingly has the energy of a superhero. But last Spring, she came face-to-face with her own Kryptonite when neck pain turned into septic shock and a life-changing moment of facing her own mortality.

LaPolt’s story is featured on The Idea Fountain, a monthly podcast hosted by Julie Pilat, a veteran of KIIS-FM and currently the head of music, curation and artist development at Beats. Pilat’s “passion project” presents conversations with people who have changed her life.

During the talk, LaPolt recalled the moment when she “knew it was bad”: when a hospital attendant asked: “What religion are you?” Said LaPolt: “I remember laying there, thinking, ‘I’ve had a really good life. I’ve really had a great life. Like, all the things that I’ve done, and all the experiences and all the careers I’ve had in the music business. And being able to have the kids and marrying the love of my life, Wendy, and my family and my best friends. And I just thought, ‘I had a really good life. I’m okay, I can go.’”

The conversation with LaPolt took place among a gathering of music industry insiders and friends who were audibly moved by her story of weathering debilitating pain as a former addict. Not only did her condition threaten her mobility, it risked her sobriety.

LaPolt’s episode can be heard beginning March 15 at www.theideafountain.co and in the iTunes Podcasts portal.