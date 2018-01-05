Eminem Rules Workout Songs, Says Spotify

In light of the popular new year’s resolution to get in shape, Spotify has released its list of most played workout songs by users of the music streaming platform.

For the second year in a row, Eminem’s 2002 track “Till I Collapse” tops the list for most streamed global workout song, and the rapper also nabs a third place spot with another “Lose Yourself” — as anyone attending a spin class is likely already aware. Post Malone nabs second place on the global list, with his 2017 hit “rockstar.”

For the list of most streamed workout songs in the U.S., Malone’s “rockstar” lands at No. 1, while Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” comes in second, and “Till I Collapse” is third.

Also included in Spotify’s trend report are the most popular workout playlists around the globe, which include “Beast Mode,” “Workout Twerkout,” “Latin Dance Cardio” and “Throwback Workout.” The streaming service has more than 25 million workout playlists created by its users.

Spotify revealed that the top international cities for workout music are led by Oslo, Norway, and followed by Miami, Washington, D.C. and London. Listening data showed that streaming workout playlists is at a high between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14, reaching its peach on Jan. 24 and dropping off after Valentine’s Day. Spotify recently announced that it had reached 70 million paid subscribers.

See the full list of Spotify’s top workout songs below:

Top Global Workout Songs

Eminem – Till I Collapse Post Malone – rockstar Eminem – Lose Yourself – Soundtrack Version Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. Axwell /\ Ingrosso – More Than You Know J Balvin – Mi Gente (feat. Beyoncé) Camila Cabello – Havana Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me – Radio Edit Dua Lipa – New Rules Kanye West – POWER

Top Workout Songs in the US