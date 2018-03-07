You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ministry of Sound Names Zeon Richards Head of A&R

Sony Music UK imprint Ministry of Sound Recordings, home to such acts as Sigala, DJ Fresh and London Grammar, has hired Zeon Richards to head A&R. He arrives from Polydor, where he spent three years as an A&R consultant. There, he signed such acts as Stefflon Don, Wretch 32, Steel Banglez and Ramz.

The London-based Richards (pictured at center, with David Dollimore to the left) reports to Dipesh Parmar (right), Managing Director of Ministry of Sound, and will continue to run music management company The Renowned Group (Wretch 32, Knox Brown, Hamzaa).

Said Parmar: “I am delighted that Zeon has joined Ministry of Sound to head up the A&R team. He’s completely immersed in modern culture and his taste, drive and ambition will be a huge asset to the label. I had the pleasure of working with Zeon and had a huge amount of success with Wretch 32. He is the perfect executive to help drive the label forward.”

Ministry of Sound was founded in 1991 and grew to include an events arm and publishing division in addition to a label.

