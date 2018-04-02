Milk & Honey Management Signs Producer-DJ Oliver Heldens

Variety Staff

Oliver Heldens
CREDIT: Ultra Music Festival

Producer and DJ Oliver Heldens has signed with Milk & Honey Management, home to pop hitmakers David Hodges, Oak Felder and Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. Heldens will be represented by president and founder Lucas Keller and electronic music head Alex Harrow.

A top-ranked DJ who has worked on records for Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Disclosure and Martin Garrix, Heldens’ 2014 hit, “Gecko (Overdrive),” led to appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Ultra and Tomorrowland, among other major festivals. Heldens has also headlined residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza and helms a weekly radio broadcast called Heldeep Radio.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to manage Oliver Heldens, who I believe is one of the most talented electronic producers and DJ talents in the world,” said Keller in announcing the signing. “Oliver is a natural fit with our great family of songwriters, producers and electronic talent. We have big plans with Oliver and we look forward to a very active year ahead.”

