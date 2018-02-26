You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Metallica Announce Massive North American Tour

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Metallica Fullscreen StageBloc
CREDIT: Roger Goodgroves/REX/Shutterstock

Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also be hitting cities they haven’t played in many years, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years).

The tour will also feature a few firsts. Each show will have a “Light It Up” pre-show party hosted by the band’s friend, comedian Jim Breuer: There will be a house DJ to “get the night rocking” and Breuer will “hit the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more.”

The band is also offering a “Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket” that will give a limited number of fans floor access to any show on the tour. “Feel like trucking to Tulsa?  Booking to Boise?  Motoring to Minneapolis?  No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you’re in!,” the release reads  A limited number of 250 of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598.” Full details are below.

Related

Presales for Fan Club members begin February 27. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time on February 27th and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on February 28. Public onsale is Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM local time.

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is produced by Live Nation.

*”Wherever I May Roam” Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked.  Each ticket is good for entry to Metallica specific shows and may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, benefit concerts or any other dates not included in the 34 city North American tour announced on February 26, 2018.  Use of a Black Ticket will require a reservation for each show you plan to attend no less than 48 hours in advance.  More details about how to use your Black Ticket will be sent to purchasers via e-mail.

METALLICA WORLDWIRED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2018-2019

 

Sep 2, 2018 Madison, WI Kohl Center
Sep 4, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Sep 6, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep 8, 2018 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
Sep 11, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sep 13, 2018 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
Sep 15, 2018 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Oct 16, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct 18, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct 20, 2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 22, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Oct 27, 2018 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Oct 29, 2018 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Nov 26, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Nov 28, 2018 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Nov 30, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec 2, 2018 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Dec 5, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center
Dec 7, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Dec 9, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Jan 18, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Jan 20, 2019 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Jan 22, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan 24, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan 28, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Jan 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Feb 1, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Feb 28, 2019 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Mar 2, 2019 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
Mar 4, 2019 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena
Mar 6, 2019* Kansas City, MO* Sprint Center*
Mar 9, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Mar 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

 

More Music

  • Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran Named Best-Selling Global Recording Artist of 2017

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • Metallica Fullscreen StageBloc

    Metallica Announce Massive North American Tour

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • The Rolling Stones Cuba Free Concert

    Rolling Stones Announce Summer Tour Dates: 'We Haven't Finished Yet'

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • Doug Morris

    Doug Morris to Exit Sony Music at the End of March

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Olympic Figure Skating Revives 'Moulin Rouge' and Baz Luhrmann Is Loving It (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • 'This Is Me' Catapults 'Greatest Showman'

    'This Is Me' Catapults 'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Toward One Billion Streams

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

  • soundcloud-logo

    Twitter's Annual Report Reveals That Its $70 Million SoundCloud Investment Was a Bust

    Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad