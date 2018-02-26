Metallica Announce Massive North American Tour

Following last summer’s 25-date stadium run, Metallica is returning to North America for a second leg of its “Worldwired” tour, bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas. The new dates kick off on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin and stretch into March of 2019. According to the tour announcement, the band will also be hitting cities they haven’t played in many years, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years).

The tour will also feature a few firsts. Each show will have a “Light It Up” pre-show party hosted by the band’s friend, comedian Jim Breuer: There will be a house DJ to “get the night rocking” and Breuer will “hit the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more.”

The band is also offering a “Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket” that will give a limited number of fans floor access to any show on the tour. “Feel like trucking to Tulsa? Booking to Boise? Motoring to Minneapolis? No problem… you pick the show, call us no less than 48 hours before the gig and you’re in!,” the release reads A limited number of 250 of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598.” Full details are below.

Presales for Fan Club members begin February 27. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time on February 27th and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on February 28. Public onsale is Friday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM local time.

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is produced by Live Nation.

*”Wherever I May Roam” Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked. Each ticket is good for entry to Metallica specific shows and may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, benefit concerts or any other dates not included in the 34 city North American tour announced on February 26, 2018. Use of a Black Ticket will require a reservation for each show you plan to attend no less than 48 hours in advance. More details about how to use your Black Ticket will be sent to purchasers via e-mail.