Live Nation’s Maverick Taps RYOT Co-Founder Molly DeWolf Swenson for New Role

Live Nation Entertainment’s Maverick has hired Molly DeWolf Swenson in the newly created role of “chief impact officer.”

At Maverick, Swenson will focus on social impact, advocacy and philanthropic strategy across the management group’s full roster of artists, as well well as on the expansion of the new division, Maverick Impact.

Swenson co-founded RYOT, an independent media company and VR/AR studio, in 2012. The company was acquired in 2016 by Verizon’s AOL (now Oath). Among other projects, she produced “Body Team 12” which won an Emmy Award for documentary short subject. Swenson announced her departure from RYOT at Variety’s Innovate Summit last fall.

Prior to RYOT, Swenson designed, implemented and managed philanthropic strategies for celebrity clients including Ben Stiller and Kobe Bryant while at Global Philanthropy Group. From 2010-11 she worked as an intern for the Obama administration identifying diverse candidates for political appointments.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing on a visionary leader who personifies the socially conscious evolution we’re going through as a company and as a culture,” Maverick’s Guy Oseary said in announcing her hire. “Molly is here to elevate the broader mission and profile of Maverick.”

Maverick president Greg Thompson added: “We are a company full of entrepreneurs — Molly being no exception. She is committed to making sure we all end up as social entrepreneurs who have left the world better than how we found it.”

Swenson also is a partner at early-stage VC firm 3Rodeo, founded with Noah Heller, formerly Hulu’s VP of business development for emerging technology and VR. In addition, she was a contestant on season 10 of “American Idol.”

“Maverick has the opportunity to cement a legacy of impact at scale and a responsibility to lead the industry by example,” Swenson commented. “I feel honored to be a part of this new chapter.”

Maverick was launched by Oseary, who is Madonna’s manager, and nine additional manager-partners in 2014 as a partnership with Live Nation. Maverick’s current roster of artists includes Madonna, U2, Florida Georgia Line, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Jason Aldean, Jill Scott, The Roots, Fifth Harmony, and Rascal Flatts.