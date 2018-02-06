Maverick Appoints Alisann Blood SVP of Brand Partnerships

Alisann Blood has joined Live Nation and Maverick as senior vp of brand partnerships. In the newly created role, Blood will lead marketing efforts and develop strategic partnerships for brands and the Maverick roster of artists, which includes Madonna, Paul McCartney, The Weeknd, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Maverick was launched by Guy Oseary and nine additional manager-partners in 2014 as a partnership with Live Nation. It has since added additional partners, like Weeknd and French Montana manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

Blood arrives from Crush Music, home to Sia, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Lorde, and had previously served as vp of brand partnerships and sync at Capitol Music Group.

Blood will report to Maverick president Greg Thompson, who commented: “I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Alisann again. She is an innovative executive with a true passion and proven ability to successfully create sensational, new experiences for brands, artists, and their fans.”

Added Blood: “I’ve long admired the team at Maverick and the artists they represent for their progressive vision, constant innovation and ability to shape culture. I want to thank Greg Thompson and Guy Oseary for the opportunity to join this incredible company and can’t wait to contribute to Maverick’s continued success.”