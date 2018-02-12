Mary J. Blige Joins ‘Umbrella Academy’ Series at Netflix

Mary J. Blige has signed onto the upcoming Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” Variety has confirmed.

The live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) – as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Blige will play Cha-Cha, a ruthless and unorthodox hitwoman who travels through time to kill assigned targets. Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, sociopathic, and her reputation precedes her. The role will mark Blige’s first regular foray into series television, having previously appeared in guest roles on numerous shows.

The role reunites Blige and Netflix, with the iconic musician having appeared in the streamer’s Oscar-nominated film “Mudbound.” Blige is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the film.

“The Umbrella Academy” series is based on the graphic novels of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The series will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Steve Blackman will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Way will serve as co-executive producer. The pilot script was adapted by Jeremy Slater.