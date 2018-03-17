Maroon 5 Manager Jordan Feldstein’s Cause of Death Revealed

Jordan Feldstein, the manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, died due to a blood clot in his leg, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has concluded.

The 40-year-old was found dead in his home on Dec. 22, 2017. The primary cause of death, as detailed in a March 2018 coroner’s report, was pulmonary thromboembolism as well as deep leg vein thrombosis. Additional “significant” factors included acute bronchopneumonia and obesity.

Feldstein founded Los Angeles management company Career Artist Management (CAM) and negotiated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine’s coach role on NBC’s “The Voice,” among other successes.

After his unexpected death, tributes poured out from all over the music industry. Former client Miguel wrote, “I’m grateful to have gotten to know and learn and work [with] Jordan in our short time… to get a sense of the rare kind of person he was. If he said it, he made it happen. … Rest in power Jordan.”

Feldstein had two children and was previously married twice. His father, noted Hollywood business manager Richard Feldstein, is managing his late son’s financial affairs.