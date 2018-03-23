Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King Under New Management Following Jordan Feldstein Death (EXCLUSIVE)

Three months after the unexpected death of Career Artist Management (CAM) founder Jordan Feldstein, acts on the roster, including Maroon 5, Miguel, Robin Thicke and Elle King, as well as their managers, are finding new homes.

Maroon 5 and frontman and “The Voice” coach Adam Levine are expected to stay with a restructured CAM, a management firm run by Levine, Adam Harrison, Feldstein’s longtime deputy, and Irving Azoff. The name remains in memory of Feldstein, who died on Dec. 22, 2017, and Maroon 5 will be CAM 2.0’s first act signed.

Azoff, the industry mogul and manager of such marquee acts as The Eagles, Bon Jovi and John Mayer, is a close friend of the Feldstein family — Jordan Feldstein, who was 40 at the time of his death, is the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein — and was a mentor to Feldstein. CAM was also, for a time, based out of the Frontline offices, a management company run by Azoff which was acquired by Live Nation-affiliated Ticketmaster in 2008.

Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation has taken on Miguel, Thicke and King, Variety has confirmed. Miguel, who performed the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” at the Academy Awards earlier this month, arrives from CAM with Elena Awbrey representing him; Chris Knight joins Roc Nation along with clients Thicke and King. A partnership between Roc Nation and CAM was dissolved officially today, according to sources. (Artist representatives contacted by Variety would not comment.)

Maroon 5, who are set to hit the road in May, are booked by WME and Live Nation is the promoter for the tour. Feldstein reportedly left his interest in Live Nation stock to his two sons. Today, TMZ reported the results of a toxicology report that followed Feldstein’s death.