Mark Williams, Columbia Records Head of A&R, Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Williams, president of A&R for Columbia Records, has been relieved of his position at the label. It marks one of Ron Perry’s first moves since coming in as new Chairman and CEO of the 130-year-old label at the top of the year.

Williams had been with Columbia since 2010 and was elevated to run the A&R division in 2015. His successes include such acts as Leon Bridges, Pharrell Williams, Odd Future, Jack White and The Shins.

According to a source, Williams had 10 months left on his contract but received the news this week.

A rep for Columbia had no comment when reached by Variety.