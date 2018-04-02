Mark Ronson to Be Honored at BMI Pop Awards

DJ, producer, and songwriter Mark Ronson will be honored with the BMI Champion Award at the 66th annual BMI Pop Awards, to be held in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 8. The multiple Grammy winner, who has worked with such artists as Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Lady Gaga, has released four albums as a solo artist. His 2015 “Uptown Special” collection included the massive hit “Uptown Funk,” which was named BMI’s song of the year in 2015. The track spent 14 consecutive weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Said BMI VP of Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane: “Transformative, tastemaker and trendsetter are just a few words that describe the incomparable Mark Ronson. Through his craft, he has become a global influence and a defining voice in music, art and style. The BMI Champion Award honors his diverse artistic accomplishments which have left a lasting impression on fans around the world, and recognizes his dedication to making the world a better place through his humanitarian efforts.”

Previous recipients of the BMI Champion Award include Residente, country star Keith Urban, Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA-9) and singer/songwriter and activist Lee Thomas Miller.

The BMI pop awards recognizes the architects behind the 50 most-performed pop songs in the United States from the performance rights organization’s repertoire of more than 13 million musical works. BMI represents some 800,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers.