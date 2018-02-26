Madonna Slams Modern Hitmaking in Instagram Post

Madonna sounded off on songwriting camps and other aspects of modern hitmaking in the comments section of an Instagram post by her longtime manager Guy Oseary.

On Friday, Oseary posted an old MTV News video of Madonna with himself and host Kurt Loder, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her “Ray of Light” album, which in many ways relaunched the singer’s musical career with an electronic sound courtesy of the album’s primary producer, William Orbit. “Love this woman. Love this album. One day she will hopefully do a tour for this album.. It deserves to be performed from start to finish,” Oseary wrote.

On Sunday, Madonna apparently responded to the post in the comments section, sounding off on the common contemporary hit-making practice of songwriting camps, whereby various songwriters gather are combined to see what kind of songs result.

“Can you help me now please!!” she wrote. “Remember when i made records with other artists from beginning to end and I was allowed to be a visionary and not have to go to song writing camps where No one can sit still for more than 15 minutes.” She then added several flame emojis and the words “coming soon.”

The singer has been recording in recent months. The comment, which is no longer visible but was screenshot by the Daily Mail.

The singer, who had worked with a relatively small number of collaborators — including Nile Rodgers, Patrick Leonard, “Jellybean” Benitez and Stuart Price — on her earlier albums, assembled a large cast for her most recent album, 2015’s “Rebel Heart,” and spoke about her frustrations with the process; the album leaked several weeks before its release, frustrating her further.