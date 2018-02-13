Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Sugarland to Headline 2018 iHeartCountry Festival

iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for its fifth annual IHeartCountry Festival, sponsored by AT&T and taking place May 5 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas: Headliners include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Sugarland, Luke Combs, Billy Currington,Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi and Brett Young, with more to be announced.

iHeartMedia on-air personality Bobby Bones will return as the official host of the iHeartCountry Festival main stage.

“What makes this Festival special is that it is the one night the A-list of Country Music comes together to perform live, collaborate with friends and spend time together as a family,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Everyone stays to support each other until the last band has walked off stage.”

The iHeartCountry Festival is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartSummer’17 Weekend by AT&T and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

“The iHeartCountry Festival is known for connecting our listeners to the biggest names in country music and this year is no exception,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “The vibe back stage is like a family reunion, where the superstars get to reconnect and hang out.”

Partners of this year’s event include AT&T, Roche Diabetes Care, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, plus the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival’s benefiting charity will be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with more to be announced.

Tickets will be available through an exclusive AT&T THANKS Priority Pre-sale beginning February 27 at 10 a.m. CT through March 1 at 10 a.m. CT via the AT&T THANKS app. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 2 at 12 p.m. CT via TexasBoxOffice.com. iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com.