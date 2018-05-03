LSD – Sia, Diplo and Labrinth – Team Up for New Song, ‘Genius’ (Listen)

Variety Staff

Sia, Diplo, and British artist Labrinth have dropped the first song from their collaborative project, called, naturally enough, LSD. The song is called “Genius” and bears sonic hallmarks of all three — listen to it below. The song came with very little information but it seems more than likely that there is more music to come from the trio.

The three bring a sterling pedigree to the project. Sia, of course, is an artist and hit songwriter/producer whose hits under her own name include “Cheap Thrills,” “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” — the latter a collaboration with Diplo and The Weeknd. She recently moved from RCA to Atlantic Records and her debut outing for her new label was last year’s holiday-themed collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, “Everyday Is Christmas.”

Diplo’s breakthrough came with M.I.A.’s 2004 debut album “Arular,” which he largely co-produced, and burst into the mainstream with her 2007 hit “Paper Planes.” Over the years he has become a globe-trotting DJ and leads several collaborative projects including Major Lazer, Jack U (with Skrillex) and a new one with Mark Ronson called Silk City, which will make its debut at New York’s Governors Ball festival this summer. Diplo recently released a solo EP called “California” featuring Desiigner and Santigold.

British-born Labrinth has worked with Mike Posner and Noah Cyrus and released his most recent album, “Electronic Earth, in 2012.

The trio teased this release with a social media campaign earlier this week, as did Ron Perry, the new CEO of Columbia Records, which is releasing the project.

 

