Lorde Thanks Fans for ‘Believing in Female Musicians’ in Full-Page New Zealand Ad

After a week that saw her become one of the most-talked about Grammy nominees ever to not perform on the show, Lorde thanked fans in a hand-written full-page ad that appeared in The New Zealand Herald.

As Variety reported on Saturday, Lorde was the only Album of the Year nominee not to be offered a solo performance during the show. While fellow nominees Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and winner Bruno Mars all performed, and Jay-Z is said to have declined, sources say Lorde was offered a brief spot in the Tom Petty memorial tribute. She declined — and in the process inadvertently became a symbol for the music industry’s under-representation of female artists and executives.

“[Sunday] night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things,” she wrote. “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing ‘Melodrama’ the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!”

The ad also includes yearbook-like messages like “Jay-Z’s hands are really soft” and “I met Stevie Nicks and almost cried.”

During the show she sat with collaborator and Grammy Week companion Jack Antonoff as well as her brother Angelo. She wore a bright red gown with a note attached to the back that she said was her “version of a white rose,” a symbol of the #MeToo moment, containing a poem by Jenny Holzer.

The singer was ubiquitous during Grammy Week, performing four songs with Antonoff at his Ally Coalition benefit (and getting heckled by a pro-Israeli crowdmember, who was shouted down by Antonoff) on Wednesday, delivering a stunning version of Stevie Nicks’ “Silver Springs” at the MusiCares Fleetwood Mac tribute on Friday night (hence the “almost cried”). She also attended new Columbia chief Ron Perry’s birthday party with co-manager Jonathan Daniel on Thursday (as head of the just-sold Songs Music Publishing, Perry A&R’ed Lorde’s two albums and helped the singer assemble the “Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” soundtrack album), as well as the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday and the Universal post-Grammy party Sunday night.