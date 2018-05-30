Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

Lollapalooza announced this morning that it is expanding to Stockholm in 2019. Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 28-29, 2019 at Gärdet, a sprawling park in the center of Sweden’s largest city.

The city becomes the sixth international edition of the now Chicago-based festival, along with Santiago, Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires in South America and Berlin and Paris in Europe. The inaugural Lollapalooza Stockholm will feature four stages, a variety of culinary selections, art and more. A complete lineup and ticket information will be released later this year.

“The historic Gärdet and the iconic festival Lollapalooza are the perfect match. For decades we have been wanting to do a really big festival in Stockholm and we are very honored and excited to do this together with Charles Attal and his team at C3 Presents,” said Thomas Johansson, Chairman International Music, Live Nation. “Welcome to Stockholm, Lollapalooza!”

“It takes years of research and planning to determine the right cities to host Lollapalooza, and we never take the decision lightly. With its incredible culture, vibrant music seen and beautiful green spaces, Stockholm proved to be an ideal city to add to our growing international family. We are fortunate and honored to partner with Anna Sjolund, Thomas Johansson and their team, who are highly respected around the world as some of the best promoters in the business,” said Charles Attal, Partner, C3 Presents.

Lollapalooza Stockholm is produced by Perry Farrell, WME, C3 Presents and Live Nation Sweden with their subsidiary company Luger.

Lollapalooza’s next U.S. edition takes place in Chicago August 2-4 and will be headlined by The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Arctic Monkeys.