You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lollapalooza 2018 Lineup Announced: The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, More

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
The WeekndiHeart Radio Festival, Show, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 22 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5.

See the full lineup in the poster below and in the interactive lineup on the festival’s website.

The festival’s 25th anniversary lineup in 2016 included headlining sets from Radiohead, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana del Rey and J. Cole, but last year’s was comparatively lukewarm, with The Killers, Muse and Blink-182. As has been the case for most festivals in recent years, the lineup is quite similar to that of most other major North American festivals this summer.

Four-date general admission, VIP, platinum tickets and premium hotel packages are all available; details on one-day ticket purchases will be announced in the coming weeks. See the festival’s official website for further details.

More Music

  • The WeekndiHeart Radio Festival, Show, Day

    Lollapalooza 2018 Lineup Announced: The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, More

    Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5. See […]

  • 'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb'

    'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb' Set to Open Nashville Film Festival

    Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5. See […]

  • Pandora

    Pandora Acquires Audio Ad Tech Startup AdsWizz

    Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5. See […]

  • LENORE KINDER Paradigm

    Lenore Kinder to Join Paradigm's Nashville Office

    Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5. See […]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run Into December

    Lollapalooza announced its 2018 lineup this morning, with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and ODESZA as the main headliners and Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Daniel Caesar, Lykke Li, Brockhampton and many others appearing. The show will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 2-5. See […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad