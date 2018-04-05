Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates (EXCLUSIVE)

Live Nation has acquired Jonathan Wolfson’s Wolfson Entertainment, whose management roster includes Daryl Hall & John Oates, Loverboy and Nelson.

Wolfson’s firm now joins such Artist Nation management ventures as Guy Oseary’s Maverick (Madonna, U2), Wassim “Sal” Slaiby’s SAL&CO (The Weeknd), Gee Roberson’s, Cortez Bryant’s and Shawn Gee’s The Blueprint Group (Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy), and Ron Laffitte’s Patriot (Charlie Puth, Pharrell, Ryan Tedder, Backstreet Boys), among others.

“This is a great opportunity for the artists on my roster, and it’s very exciting to join the impressive Live Nation team,” says Wolfson,. “I’m grateful to Michael Rapino for bringing us into the fold, and we look forward to a long, successful partnership.”

Wolfson started his career in the music business as an assistant to public relations legend Lee Solters in 1995 before launching his own independent publicity firm with clients including Death Row Records, Cash Money Records, Motown and Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Wolfson took over management of Hall & Oates n 2009 and proceeded to reinvent the duo, helping them grow a live base from small theaters to headlining shows at such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, Staples Center, The Forum, Madison Square Garden and Honda Center. As executive producer of the award-winning webcast “Live from Daryl’s House,” recently carried on MTV’s Palladia, Wolfson also put the act in front of a new generation of fans.

Daryl Hall and John Oates recently released their first new single since 2002, “Philly Forget Me Not,” a collaboration with Train’s Pat Monahan and Brooklyn-based songwriter STOLAR.

Hall & Oates will kick off a summer-long tour with Train starting on May 1 in Sacramento and concluding in Seattle on August 11, with shows scheduled for Anaheim’s Honda Center (May 6), New York’s MSG (June 14) and the Forum in L.A. (July 31).