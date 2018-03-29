Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Drops Two New Songs, Announces Solo Album and Tour Dates (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Eight months after the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, the group’s co-lead singer Mike Shinoda announced today that he will release a full-length solo album, “Post Traumatic,” on June 15 on Warner Bros. Records. Along with the album announcement, Shinoda released two new tracks – “Crossing a Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore,” as well as a video for “Crossing a Line.” The 16-track album is available to pre-order, and will include the two aforementioned new tracks alongside the three tracks from Shinoda’s “Post Traumatic” EP, released in January.

Shinoda will perform a handful of solo shows this summer, including the Identity LA in Los Angeles on May 12, Reading and Leeds Festival and the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August.

A press release reads, “In the months since the passing of Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, Shinoda has immersed himself in art as a way of processing his grief. With no agenda, Shinoda hunkered down alone in his Los Angeles home and began writing, recording, and painting. In January, he released the Post Traumatic EP consisting of three deeply personal songs – each one a powerful, stream-of-consciousness expression of unvarnished grief – accompanied by homemade visuals that Shinoda filmed, painted and edited himself.

Following the EP release, Shinoda continued to create, and the result is the upcoming ‘Post Traumatic,’ a transparent and intensely personal album that, despite its title, isn’t entirely about grief, though it does start there.”

“It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness,” Shinoda says. “If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone,” he says. “If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

Shinoda spoke at length about the process in a blog post that accompanied the release of the “Post Traumatic” EP. Bennington’s death on July 20 was ruled a suicide; the surviving bandmembers played a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October, where they were joined by members of No Doubt, System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold and many others.

