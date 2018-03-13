‘Gucci Gang’ Rapper Lil Pump Set to Re-Up With Warner Bros. Records

The paperwork has been submitted for rapper Lil Pump to remain on Warner Bros. Records, Variety has learned. The rapper’s contract with the label came under scrutiny in recent months because it was signed when he was a minor and thus left him open to competing offers, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. Those offers were said to be as high as $8 million to $12 million and possibly higher, according to reports.

Pump is represented by attorney John Branca of Ziffren Brittenham. Because of his age (Pump, whose legal name is Gazzy Garcia, turns 18 in August), the recording contract needs to be ratified by a judge, a process that is currently under way.

Terms of Pump’s new record deal were unclear at press time and a rep for the company declined Variety’s request for comment.

A report in TMZ last year said that Pump received a nearly $350,000 advance on his Warner contract, but after a Top 3 hit single with with “Gucci Gang” and a self-titled debut album that bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, he’s set to make a substantial improvement on that — all before he turns 18.

The signing is among the first for the new leadership regime at Warner Bros. Co-chairman/COO Tom Corson officially took the helm in January after several successful years at RCA; co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck remains under contract to Interscope until September and it remains unclear when he will move across town. Both were brought aboard by new Warner Music Group CEO of recorded music Max Lousada, who officially took charge on Oct. 1.