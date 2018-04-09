You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Glee' Alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Lea Michele Darren Criss
CREDIT: Courtesy of Live Nation

It may not be William McKinley High School, but two “Glee” alumni are reuniting on a much bigger stage.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss announced Monday that they are re-teaming for a co-headlining tour, performing songs from Broadway, their recent solo albums, and the hit Fox show. Dubbed the LM/DC tour, the two will hit the road starting May 30 in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss said in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between ‘Glee,’ Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

The limited tour dates will run through May and June in eight U.S. cities and in Toronto.

Since the end of “Glee,” where she starred as Rachel Berry, Michele has gone on to roles in “Scream Queens” and “The Mayor.” In 2017, she released her second studio album “Places,” for which she played a series of shows on a mini-tour titled “An Intimate Evening With Lea Michele.”

Criss took a star turn in this year’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and also released a five-track solo EP “Homework.” In 2017, he debuted his new indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Chris, and the two released their first album “Lost Boys Life” last year.

See the full tour date schedule below:

May 30               Nashville, TN               The Ryman Auditorium
May 31              Cincinnati, OH             Taft Theatre
June 2              Pittsburgh, PA               Benedum Center
June 3               Washington DC            Kennedy Center
June 5               Indianapolis, IN           Murat Theatre
June 6                Columbus, OH             Ohio Theatre
June 8                Easton, PA                    State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 9                Newark, NJ                   NJPAC
June 10              Toronto, ON                 Sony Centre

