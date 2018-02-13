You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Republic Drafts Twitter’s Head of Music Talent for West Coast Marketing Position

By
Variety Staff

Lance Turner Republic Records
CREDIT: Courtesy of MEREDITH TRUAX

Lance Turner, who spent the last three years as head of music talent for Twitter, has joined Republic Records as senior VP of marketing. He will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office and report to Republic EVP and general manager Jim Roppo. It’s the first time the label has employed a marketing head to work from the west coast.

Republic Records is home to The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels, DNCE, James Bay, Florence + The Machine, Of Monsters & Men, The Avett Brothers and Lord Huron, among others.

Turner’s responsibilities will also include marketing initiatives across Republic’s film and television soundtrack business, which includes the “Fifty Shades” franchise.

“Watching from the outside, Republic has always had a different vision,” said Turner, who, prior to Twitter, had spent more than 10 years at Capitol Records and once interned at Republic. “There are many reasons why it’s the number one label in the business. I’ve always been impressed by their exemplary executive team from whom I expect to learn a great deal. I’m very excited to work with Jim, Monte and Avery Lipman. I love being a marketing executive at a record company, and this is the best label I could ever dream of joining.”

Added Roppo: “Lance is a forward-thinking executive and vast marketing mind with roots in the worlds of music and technology. As a result of that diverse experience and background, his ability to navigate the modern landscape is unparalleled. This new presence on the West Coast will not only foster the success of our artists, but also super serve the label’s continued expansion and growth in L.A. under Lance’s purview.”

