Lana Del Rey Addresses Radiohead Lawsuit at Concert

On the same day that Lana Del Rey confirmed on Twitter that Radiohead hit her with a lawsuit over similarities between their 1993 hit “Creep” and her song “Get Free,” the singer addressed the controversy to a crowd at a Denver concert.

“I just want to say that I do have a particular song that Radiohead wants 100% of my publishing for, and actually the only reason why I mention it is I wanted to let you know… that regardless of what happens in court, the sentiment I wrote in that song, which was my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto, my motto manifesto,” the singer told the audience on Sunday. “I just want to let you know that regardless of what gets taken down off of everything, those sentiments that I wrote, I really am going to strive for them even if that song isn’t on future physical releases of the record.”

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Del Rey was being sued over the song, which is off her chart-topping 2017 album “Lust For Life.” On Sunday, she posted a similar sentiment to her concert speech on Twitter, revealing she had offered Radiohead up to 40% of the publishing for “Get Free,” but the band turned her down, seeking 100%. The suit may result in her song being removed from her new album, she said at the concert.

“Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court,” Del Rey tweeted. She also denied that her song had been inspired by “Creep.”

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

“Get Free” is currently credited with Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels as writers. “Lust for Life” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 when it released last July.