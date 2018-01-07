Lana Del Rey Responds to Radiohead’s Claim of Plagiarism: See You in Court

Erin Nyren

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Lana Del Rey is being sued by Radiohead for alleged similarities between her song “Get Free,” off her new album “Lust for Life,” and their 1993 hit “Creep.”

On Sunday, Del Rey responded via Twitter acknowledging the ongoing legal saga, but defending her song “wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep.'” Del Rey also revealed that she had offered Radiohead 40% of the publishing for “Get Free.” According to Del Rey, however, the band refuses to accept anything less than 100%, which is why the musicians are headed to court.

“Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100,” she wrote.

“Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

The Sun, which first reported the pending lawsuit, reported that a source said the artists were trying to “thrash it out behind the scenes.”

“Get Free” is currently credited with Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels as writers. “Lust for Life” went to no. 1 when it was released, and “Get Free” is the last track on the album.

Numerous people have commented on the video for “Get Free” about its similarity to “Creep.”

A rep for Radiohead tells Variety that the band has no immediate comment.

Listen to both songs below.


