Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink, Little Big Town to Perform at Grammys

Variety Staff

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI halftime show
CREDIT: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Grammy Awards — which will return to New York for the first time in 15 years on Jan. 28 for their 60th anniversary show — announced their first round of performers, and it’s a powerful, multi-genre list: Pop titans Lady Gaga and Pink, R&B singer/rapper Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover), and country powerhouse Little Big Town.

Also, as a nod to the show’s return to New York, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt will perform a song from “West Side Story” in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Hosted by James Corden, the show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28 (7:30–11:00 PM, live ET/4:30–8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Gambino is one of the year’s top nominees, with five, while Little Big Town are up for two and Gaga and Pink are both up for Best Pop Solo Performance. Ben Platt is up for Best Musical Theater Album (Dear Evan Hansen). Jay-Z is the top nominee with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar, whose “DAMN.” album scored seven; Bruno Mars with six; and Gambino, SZA, Khalid, and producer No I.D. (who worked on “4:44”) with five each.

The show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, Chantal Sausedo is the talent producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

